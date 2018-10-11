Aside from his wedding day and the birth of his two children, Thursday was one of the happiest days of Jason Biggs' life — it marked one year of sobriety.

REX/Shutterstock

On Oct. 11, the "American Pie" star shared a photo of his silver Alcoholics Anonymous medallion with his 503,000 Instagram followers. The medallion is given to those who have stayed clean for a year.

"I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle. Turns out this sh-- is hard," he captioned the image. "After some fits and starts, I've managed to put together one year of sobriety. I'm as proud of it as anything in my life."

The father of sons Sid, 4, and Lazlo, 1, finished his post with a small bit of inspiration

"If you're struggling, know there's help," Jason, 40, wrote. "Don't be ashamed. We can do this."

The medallion reads, "To thine own self be true" around a triangle with the roman numeral of one at its center. On each side are the words unity, service, recovery.

Jason's wife, actress Jenny Mollen, gushed over her man on social media, too, sharing an image of him kissing her on the cheek.

"So proud of my husband today. Congrats baby," she captioned the image. "I know how hard you work. I see you. I love you. Thank you for your fight."