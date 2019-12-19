"Flipping Out" star Jeff Lewis is ready to lock down his boyfriend of nine months for eternity.

"I got to put a ring on it. I'm going to have to put a ring on it," he said on his SiriusXM radio show. "I would consider putting a ring on it."

Jeff began dating Scott Anderson earlier this year after being set up by Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger. The men seem to be head over heels in love.

"We get along so well - me and the new guy," he said. "We get along really well. It's really nice."

Interestingly, Jeff implied that he and his ex Gage Edward were never near the point of marriage, despite being together for 10 years. "There was always some apprehension" to popping the question to Gage, Jeff said.

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jeff and Gage split in early 2019, and have been entangled in a nasty custody dispute over their 3-year-old daughter, Monroe.

Earlier this year he told Andy Cohen he feels "like a prisoner" in the custody battle, saying, "I feel like I'm co-parenting my child with a child." He has further argued that he should get the the majority of the custody based on his home infrastructure and finances.

"If I could turn back the clock two years, I would do things very differently than I did," he said in November. "I disrespected my ex, and I disrespected my relationship, and he disrespected me in the relationship, and we did irreparable damage."

The reality TV star even said he's been drinking too much while he custody situation plays out, referring to himself as a "functioning alcoholic."

"I am leaning a little bit on alcohol because it numbs the pain," he openly said on his SiriusXM radio show. "It helps me with my stress. It helps me relax, and it's become a routine, frankly."