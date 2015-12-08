Jenna Dewan-Tatum raised a few eyebrows at her own birthday party, but it was from nothing that she did, but rather something she apparently didn't do.

Channing Tatum's wife, a source tells the New York Post, didn't drink alcohol.

Could it be that the generically-gifted couple is expecting a baby in 2016 and she's in the beginning stages of another pregnancy? If so, the news certainly hasn't gone public.

The Post's story, sure to stir the proverbial pregnancy pot, said that Jenna stuck to water during entire party at Bootsy Bellows. Meanwhile, everyone else at the soiree was happily imbibing in alcoholic beverages. Fellow guests included Adam Levine, Jessica Alba and Lea Michele.

"Channing and Jenna danced all night long and closed down the venue," the source said. "But she wasn't drinking even though the party became a total rager."

On Dec. 7, Jenna appeared at the premiere of "The Hateful Eight" in a form-fitting, sheer Marchesa dress. The outfit included a corset that covered her tummy.

In the past, the couple, parents to 2-year-old Everly, has been open about their desire to have more children.

"Jenna is a super mom," Channing told Vanity Fair in August. "There's no other way to say it. She is there every single second, every single day. I love being a dad. They're like little mirrors running around. They show you things about yourself you wouldn't pay attention to before. Jenna says it all the time: 'Oh, my God, that is so you right there.' But I don't know if I'm good at it."

He continued, "I think Woody Allen was right when he said 80 percent of success is just showing up. Conversely, I know some guys that would've been better off without their fathers around. It's case-by-case: did you get loved too much or not enough? I now look back on my own parents and have a better appreciation."