Now this is not something we were expecting to see!

Justin Bieber shared a selfie with Jennifer Aniston on Instagram on Nov. 11.

While Justin didn't provide any commentary on the pic, he and Jennifer Aniston sure expressed themselves with their faces.

The Biebs, 21, went for a surprise face, while Jennifer, 46, smirked at the camera.

While at first this friendship might seem a bit unusual, both Jennifer Aniston and Justin Bieber have one thing in common: Selena Gomez.

Justin famously dated Selena Gomez on-and-off for years and Jennifer and Selena have a close friendship.

Don't you wonder what Justin and Jennifer talked about?