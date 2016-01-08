Welcome aboard! Jennifer Aniston is officially smitten with the latest fad diet sweeping the country.

The actress told Yahoo! Food that she is about to go full-speed ahead with the Taco Cleanse diet for the sake of fitness.

"I already ordered the book on Amazon!" she said immediately after discovering "The Taco Cleanse: The Tortilla-Based Diet Proven to Change Your Life."

She continued, "I'm riveted [by the Taco Cleanse]. I can see that being something."

Still, despite her fascination, she has a few questions about how it all works.

"Isn't the corn tortilla, like, not that good for you?" she wondered aloud. "And what about the cheese?"

Once she gets the cookbook delivered to her door, she'll discover that the diet was created by four "taco scientists" in Texas. In it, the taco wizards lay out a plan for eating tacos for breakfast, lunch and dinner for a month straight.

Sounds like a dream!

For the record, the diet, which is totally vegan, doesn't promote weight loss, but it does cite many other "positive physical effects."

Jen knows all about eating healthy and dieting. She's documented her diet in several media interviews over the years and she's also reportedly working on a cookbook for people who struggle with dieting.

Perhaps she's earmarked a chapter for her latest obsession.

While Jen's future involves a whole lot of tacoing and Smart Water (of course), the same can't be said for supermodel Gisele Bundchen and her husband Tom Brady, who eat insanely healthy.

The couple's personal chef recently laid out their diet, saying it's mainly plant-based.

"So, 80 percent of what they eat is vegetables. [I buy] the freshest vegetables. If it's not organic, I don't use it. And whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans," the couple's chef, Allen Campbell recently told Boston.com. "The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken. As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon."

While Gisele and Tom's diet sounds amazing, we gotta be honest, Jen's sounds a little more fun.