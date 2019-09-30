She might be a world-famous actress worth millions, but when it comes to scraping up change for a toll booth while out of town, Jennifer Garner is just like everyone else.

Gotham / GC Images

An unseen passenger filmed the overalls-clad actress while she was visiting the Midwest in recent days -- Jen has family there, and it's where many of the fruits and vegetables for her Once Upon a Farm cold-pressed baby food line are grown -- and chronicled a stressful nighttime toll booth incident at the Oklahoma-Arkansas border.

"Apologies to cars stacked behind me at the OK/AR toll booth last night. Real world problems are hard. 👵🏻 #thirteenquarters😖#thanksforyourpatience😬," Jen captioned the video she shared on Instagram over the weekend, in which a "COINS ONLY - No Pennies - No Bills" sign can be seen in the background at the unstaffed, toss-in coin-eater toll facility.

"Lord have mercy," Jen says as she first slowly feeds dollar bills into a change machine. "Oh no!" she adds when the quarters are spit back out -- her car door is ajar and it appears that she might have dropped a coin. "Is this everything? Hang on," she says as she counts "five, six, seven..."

She soon pulls forward, clasps her hands and says, "Say a little prayer," then throws all the coins into the toll basket. But -- of course -- the red light stays on, indicating that the machine doesn't think she paid enough. "Damn it! OK," she laments (though, true to her wholesome persona, she subtitled her words as "Darn it" on her post), then proceeds to dig in her wallet for yet another quarter to throw in.

This time, it finally works! After the green light clicks on, Jen rebuckles her seat belt and starts to drive again. "Gracious. I'm all flustered," the clearly stressed and relieved star says, adding "Oklahoma!" and a salute.