Jennifer Garner got into the Halloween spirit with both Macbeth and tomatillo salsa.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, the actress shared a video of herself in full witch character as she prepped food, as if she were on a cooking show.

In the Instagram video, Jennifer giggles while reading Shakespeare's "Song of the Witches" from Macbeth.

"Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble," she hilariously read while making salsa from scratch in a bowl.

Naturally, Jen also shared her recipe with her 3.6 million followers.

At the end of her detailed recipe, she stayed in the festive mood, writing, "Cast a spell. Yum."

After her witchcraft was over, Jen shared a video of her wiping off her makeup.

"Sorry to see you go, Halloween!" she wrote, but added, "HelllooooChristmas."

Jen has often used her Instagram as a faux cooking segment, which she has called her "Pretend Cooking Show." In June, she shared her family's chocolate sheet cake recipe.

Despite that fact that Jen has fun with her social media cooking videos, don't let her fool you: She's got skills!

In March, "Barefoot Contessa" star Ina Garte said of Jen's videos, "Isn't she lovely?! I just think she's so wonderful. I love her videos so much. She is adorable and smart and not at all performing -- that's just who she is. I just think she's really special."