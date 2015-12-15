Well, that's awkward!

On Tuesday's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Jennifer Lawrence admitted to the show's host that when Seth was working at "Saturday Night Live" and she hosted in January 2013, she wanted to ask him out.

"I had a really big crush on you," the 25-year-old confessed before adding that she had created a "delusional" romance between them in her head.

The "Joy" star was going to ask him out before learning that he was not available.

"And thank god I talked to the wardrobe lady and I was like, 'I think I'm going to ask Seth Meyers out. I'm going to give him my number.' And she was like, 'Honey, he's engaged.'"

But Jennifer also revealed that Seth is not the only one as she has another 68-year-old comedian crush.

"I texted Amy [Schumer] the other night because I was drinking wine and I was randomly watching "Curb Your Enthusiasm," she explained to Seth. "I said, 'I have so many sexual and boyfriend, marriage feelings for Larry David, I feel like I'm going to be sick.'"

Seth had the best response to her crush on Larry as he joked, "I'm feeling a little bit less awesome about the crush now."