Amy Schumer's new boyfriend has Jennifer Lawrence's official stamp of approval!

"I do," the three-time Golden Globe winner told Extra when asked if she likes her pal's new man. "Ben is great!"

"Ben is, like, hot," she added. "When I first saw him, I was like, 'Oh!' And then I met him, and I was like, 'He's way too -- he's super sweet. He does not have to be that nice because he's hot."

But, sadly, it looks like Amy is the only one who's feeling lucky in love right now.

When Extra asked on the evening of the 2016 Golden Globe Awards if there's anything new in the romance department for Jennifer, she fired back: "Nothing. … Where's my Globe? I'm good."

For now, the "Joy" star has plenty of other things to occupy herself with -- like her upcoming film with Amy.

"We are going to start production pretty soon," J.Law said before revealing some new details about the project.

"We are sisters that are estranged from our family," she said. "[We have] almost a borderline codependent relationship with each other, and we are trying to reconnect … [and] reconcile our relationship with our brother. And then there is a twist!"

During a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jen revealed that Amy will play a woman with a "lifelong dream to be a flight attendant," who works at an airport and "has it very together."

As for her character: "I'm a mess," she said.

We're glad to see there's no bad blood between the BFFs after Jennifer bested Amy to win the Globe for best lead actress in a comedy film, which apparently was a surprise to the "Hunger Games" star.

"This year was Amy for me," Jennifer said. "Like, she drew the map, she put herself on it, she showed us the map. So I was really rooting for Amy, and I genuinely thought she was going to win. I really was actually shocked. I'm grateful and happy, but, yeah, I really was actually shocked."