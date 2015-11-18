Jennifer Lawrence's style over the past few weeks during the promotional tour for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" has been on point.

So it was no surprise when the 25-year-old rocked a figure hugging white dress during an appearance on "Good Morning America" in New York City on Nov. 18.

The actress looked glamorous while showing off her slender curves in the stunning white dress with coordinating heels.

Jennifer played up her natural beauty with soft makeup and her blond hair styled loosely above her shoulders. There was a twinge of sparkle added with diamond drop-down earrings.

One of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood has been showing off her fashionable flare while traveling around the globe the past few weeks promoting the final chapter of the beloved "Hunger Games" franchise.

The film debuts on Nov. 20, 2015.