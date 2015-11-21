Now that Jennifer Lawrence's whirlwind promo tour for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" has finally ended, the 25-year-old superstar has switched up her red-carpet duds for some low-key, no fuss street style. And that's just the way we like her!

The Oscar winner stepped out sans makeup in an oversize shearling coat in New York City on Nov. 20. Instead of showing off her new golden locks, the actress covered her tresses in a knit cap.

Her off-duty ensemble painted quite a different picture from what we've seen of the star in recent weeks. For her seemingly endless amount of press events, Jennifer has been spotted in dazzling, high-fashion ensembles, but now that the tour is over, the down-to-earth actress has gone back to basics -- and will hopefully get some rest. (Jennifer and her castmates promoted their film in China, Spain, Germany, London and France and attended U.S. premieres in New York City and Los Angeles.)

On Nov. 19, Jennifer sat down with Conan O'Brien and talked about the break-neck pace of the press tour. "It's exhausting. They pushed this show pony too far," she joked. "We've been everywhere."

The blonde also told the late-night host that she struggled to sleep in hotels because of the time differences between stops on the tour and was only able to catch a night of sleep on one plane ride. The "American Hustle" actress added that she got so excited about getting sleep on the plane that she dislocated her toe.

We hope that J.Law finally caught some Zs -- and mended that toe!