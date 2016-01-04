Jennifer Lawrence could use some time off. Not from acting, which she admits she's addicted to, but from the fame that's come with her massive success in Hollywood.

"Developing a character is the only thing in the world I feel 100 percent confident in, that I understand," the "Joy" star explains in Glamour's February cover story. I still have that feeling from being a teenager: 'I'm good at this, and I like this.' So I want to keep doing it, because it makes me feel good about myself."

She feels slightly less good about her celebrity status.

"I think that we should be allowed time off [from being famous]," J. Law muses. "Three months. 'Oh, it's my three months off. You can't photograph me.' I would love to be able to control being photographed. Then I wouldn't have a new headline out today that I wore the same jeans three days in a row."

Unfortunately, Jenn probably won't get her wish anytime soon. Awards season is already hitting its stride, positive reviews for her latest collaboration with Bradley Cooper are pouring in and the Kentucky native has four new films in the hopper, all of which keep her firmly rooted in the spotlight, for better or worse.

On the plus side, she's not dealing with the pressure of fame alone. Famous pals like Emma Stone and Adele -- whom Jenn joined for a night out on the town in New York before the holidays -- and Amy Schumer have each other to lean on when the Hollywood life gets too crazy.

"I feel like I'm hanging out with my friends -- my friends that don't give a f--- about what I do," Jenn says, adding that she and Amy have a secret fantasy of moving off the radar and onto Martha's Vineyard. "... We saw this house, and we're like, 'This is where we're gonna 'Grey Gardens,' and we're gonna grow old and crazy together.' That's our life plan."

If a special guy is involved in that life plan, he has yet to reveal himself to the Oscar winner, who spent much of last year in an on-off relationship with Coldplay's Chris Martin.

"I don't, like, date a lot," Jenn admits. "I don't meet a lot of guys who I want to go on a date with. I'll find a guy attractive maybe once a year. But I'm not a lonely person. Me not dating someone is not a lack of anything in any way. I feel completely fulfilled."

Asked if she ever feels misunderstood by the public, the actress says no -- then comes back to the issue of exposure.

"I don't feel like I'm misunderstood. I feel like I'm over-paid-attention-to. I'm not trying to be a GIF. I'm not trying to be a picked-up-on-Twitter quote. All I'm trying to do is act. And I have to promote these movies. And I am, at the end of the day, I guess, a f---ing lunatic. So if you record what I'm saying, it's gonna be goofy," she says, laughing.

"What do I do? What do I do? I'm just a girl, sitting in front of the world and asking them to forgive her for speaking."

The new issue of Glamour hits newsstands Jan. 12.