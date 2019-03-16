Jennifer Lawrence, 28, played it coy about her engagement to Cooke Maroney, 33, when he first popped the question in early February, but she's since put her new bling on full display.

Wonderwall.com has all the details behind the "Red Sparrow" star's massive diamond ring, which she revealed for the first time in public during Paris Fashion Week last month.

Sources at People mag report that Jennifer's sparkler was designed by Alison Lou, a New York City jeweler popular with Hollywood's elite. Her massive emerald-cut diamond is set on a dainty gold band.

Alison's pieces have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Paris Jackson, and she recently designed model Emily Ratajkowski's unique engagement ring from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily's ring, pictured below, features both a princess-cut and pear-shaped diamond in one.

The designer is also well known for a particular pair of earrings she calls "Loucite" hoops after her last name. Blake Lively, Selena Gomez and Tracee Ellis Ross have been spotted wearing them on the red carpet.

But back to Jennifer's ring ...

She sparked engagement buzz after wearing the bauble during a romantic dinner date with her art gallery director beau in February.

"It was a giant rock," an eyewitness said. "They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots."

Jennifer and Cooke started dating last summer and were rumored to have moved in together in January.

"Things between them are very serious," a source told Us Weekly. "They definitely appear to be in it for the long haul. All his friends really like her."