Jennifer Lopez isn't afraid to go au naturale.

The singer/actress/fashionista donned not a hint of makeup in a new Dubsmash video posted to her boyfriend Casper Smart's Instagram. And Casper hit out at the inevitable critics before they could even say anything.

"Chill everyone... This is for fun & humor..," he wrote of the video in which they lip-speak about Starbucks, fast food and yoga pants.

He continued, "Wtf do you look like without make up??? Cause she got flawless skin without any!!! #dubsmash #starbucks #chipotle #yogapants #morestarbucks #yasssss #whitegirlsanthem."

View this post on Instagram # #dubsmash #starbucks #chipotle #yogapants #morestarbucks #yasssss #whitegirlsanthem A post shared by Beau Smart (@beaucaspersmart) on Feb 2, 2016 at 4:51pm PST

The couple appears to be in bed for the humorous video, Casper shirtless J. Lo dons a comfortable robe while her hair is done up in a bun as she perpetrates the perfect "valley girl."

Jennifer looks entirely different without makeup on, but still manages to stay beautiful. She also makes hilarious faces in the video in giving affirmative answers to Casper's questions.

The Internet, per usual, wasn't too kind to the fresh-faced 46-year-old, leaving comments, with one saying she looked like a "crypt keeper."

Others, though, defended her saying she's real (much like she told JaRule in one of her many hit songs.)

"We all wake up like that. She's real. Everyone has flaws," one fan said. "She's just keeping it real."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December 2015, J. Lo shared a secret to staying forever youthful.

"Sleep is very important," she said. "I get my seven to eight hours sleep no matter what."