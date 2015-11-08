Jennifer Lopez sure knows how to get our attention!

The singer-actress took to Snapchat early on Nov. 8 to share a video of herself in bed wearing nothing but a bathrobe -- and looking impossibly young and fresh-faced without a trace of makeup -- to encourage her followers to check out her new NBC drama "Shades of Blue."

"Shades of Blue trailers out today. Go watch it. Yes!!" J.Lo says in the Snapchat clip.

The 46-year-old mother of two shared the trailer for the new crime drama, in which she plays cop Harlee Santos, on her Facebook page.

"Shades of Blue," which debuts on Jan. 7, 2016, also stars Ray Liotta and we've got to say, based on this first look, we'll definitely be tuning in.