It's a bird; it's a plane; no, it's Vivianne Decker!

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker stirred up controversy on Instagram on Nov. 17 when the country singer shared a photo of her hot hubby tossing their 20-month-old daughter frighteningly high into the air.

"Did it hurt? When you fell from heaven," the mother of two captioned a photo of the NFL star and their baby girl on Tuesday morning.

Vivianne clearly couldn't contain her joy while playing with her papa, but Jessie's Instagram followers were quick to judge the power couple for putting their daughter in a potentially dangerous situation.

"So cute but this looks f------ scary," commented one Instagram user.

"That's so high," chimed in another.

But Eric Decker isn't just any hot papa. He happens to be a wide receiver for the New York Jets -- so catching high-flying objects is sort of his thing!

And while Jessie's social media post may have raised a few eyebrows, the bulk of her followers were supportive of the super-cute family photo.

"I can't handle how perfect they are," gushed one fan.

Eric and Jessie also share a son, Eric Decker II, whom they just welcomed in September 2015.