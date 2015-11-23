Jim Bob Duggar may not be the best authority at dishing out advice about avoiding sexual desires considering his son is rehab for that very thing, but he's doing it anyway.

Before getting into the nitty gritty, the patriarch of the Duggar clan took to the family website's to impart wisdom, saying that that all children are a "blessing."

He began the letter titled "A Note To Fathers" by explaining that he and his wife, Michelle Duggar, who famously have 19 children, originally thought they may have one or two kids.

"Four years into to marriage, we had our first child. After that, Michelle went back on the birth control pill. She ended up getting pregnant while on the pill and had a miscarriage," he wrote. "We were so grieved. We did not know that sometimes the pill allows you to get pregnant but then causes a miscarriage. We thought we could set our own timetable for having children, for example -- when we were 'financially able,' or when we 'had all our ducks in a row.'"

As expected, Jim quotes Bible verses and said that by using birth control, you are "rejecting" God's "gifts."

"We prayed and asked God to forgive us and we gave Him this area of our lives," he wrote. "We said, 'Lord, help us to love children the way that you love children, and Lord we want to receive each one as a gift from you.'"

He then wrote about being the leader of a household. To do that, he said, you need to start by asking "Jesus to forgive you for the things you have done wrong and ask Him to take over the steering wheel of your life."

He continued, "Start protecting your family by removing books, magazines, television, or internet that have worldly or sensual content. Replace them with good things like wholesome music, biographies of great Christians, good old-fashioned family fun and games. Love God with your whole heart and look for opportunities to serve others as a family and tell others about our Saviour."

Josh Duggar is currently in rehab after admitting that he cheated on his wife and has a porn addiction. It was also revealed that he molested five girls as a teenager, including his sisters. Last week, a porn star sued Josh for allegedly assaulting her during sex.