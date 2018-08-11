"Counting On" star Jinger Duggar, 24, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 30, shared the first pictures of their newborn daughter, Felicity Nicole, on Instagram. And boy, is she a cutie pie!

@jingervuolo / Instagram

The TLC reality-star couple welcomed their first child, weighing in at 8 lbs, 3 oz and measuring 19.5 inches long, on July 19.

"We are so in love with this little doll," Jinger wrote alongside a sweet shot of her smiling baby girl on Aug. 10.

On Aug. 7, proud dad Jeremy also posted an adorable photo with Felicity, who he cradled in his arms while watching an online lecture for his training to become a pastor.

"Look who joined me for OT studies w/ Dr. Essex," the former soccer player wrote.

Jinger and Jeremy originally debuted their daughter with a video on their website on July 31.

In the segment, the couple opened up about the meaning behind Felicity Nicole's name.

"We went with Nicole because it's Jinger's middle name and a way to honor her," Jeremy explained. "Felicity really describes supreme joy and the joy that we have in this little one and the joy that we pray she would have throughout life."

They also discussed what it's been like to be a new mom and dad.

"It's incredible being first time parents," Jinger said in the clip. "It's something that you think about and dream about, but when it's actually here I think the reality hits you. It's just the sweetest thing in the whole world."

Jinger, one of two dozen siblings formerly featured on the now-canceled "19 Kids and Counting," married Jeremy on Nov. 15, 2016.