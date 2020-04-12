Joe Giudice is again celebrating Easter without his daughters, but this time it has to do with the pandemic, not prison.

On Saturday, the former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star said he planned on reuniting with Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, Audriana, 10 for the holiday.

"For [Easter,] my family and I were to reunite instead the unthinkable happened, not a day,hour,min. goes by that I don't think about the girls," he wrote on Instagram alongside a video of throwback pictures. "Special occasions are the hardest without them it feels emptier and less joyful. I felt overwhelmed with emotions so I [write]."

He added, "My heart breaks for anyone who is going through not seeing their kids, wife, parents, or loss. This has taught me to be grateful and humbled by all my experiences it reinforced the idea of never taking anything for granted, especially my babies. Happy Easter everyone! Make Memories that last."

Joe, of course, missed several Easters with his family while in prison on fraud charges for more than three years. After finishing his 41-month sentence he was taken to an ICE holding facility, since he isn't a United States citizen. In October he returned to his native Italy while awaiting a final decision in his deportation case.

He reunited with his daughters and estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, in November.

On Sunday, Joe shared an Instagram clip of his daughters.

"Happy Easter from me and my 'ZOOM' Peeps to you," he captioned the video. "Happy Easter! Despite it all, live like it's 'OUR NORMAL.'"