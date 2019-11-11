Jordyn Woods is red hot!

Over the weekend, the model took to Instagram to share images of her new look, one that now includes neon red hair. The hair change, however, seems to be only temporary, as she and her hairdresser, Jonathan Wright, acknowledge that it's actually just a perfectly-styled wig.

"When I come over and play Dress up," the celebrity hairstylist captioned a photo of Kylie Jenner's former BFF.

Jordyn later posted a close up of her fiery new look, captioning it with a sweating emoji, insinuating that the look is hot.

Constant hair changes could be a sign of things to come, as Page Six noted that Jordyn recently partnered with hair extensions company Easilocks to create the Jordyn Woods x Easilocks collection, which includes clip-in bangs, a ponytail and a lace U-part wig.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

While many assumed that Jordyn's influence would die down in the wake of her cheating scandal earlier this year with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, brands have actually been more than eager to work with her.

In March, one month after the scandal, The Blast noted that Jordyn's Instagram following increased and said she was being "flooded with emails and calls from brands wanting to work with her."