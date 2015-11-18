Josh Duggar's troubles are far from over. Rather than rehab, though, his latest problem could see him ending up in a courtroom or forking over a huge chunk of change.

A porn star and stripper who claims she had sex with Josh has filed a lawsuit against him, saying he assaulted her multiple times during sex.

Danica Dillon, who came forward shortly after news broke that the "19 Kids and Counting" star had cheated on his wife of seven years, said she met Josh in March at a strip club in Philadelphia and that he paid $600 for several lap dances from her. According to the court documents, obtained by TMZ, Josh later went to Danica's hotel room, where they agreed to have sex for $1,500.

That's when she says things got far too physical. In her lawsuit, she claims Josh "manhandled and physically assaulted her so badly she felt like she was being raped," TMZ says.

A month later, Josh saw her at the strip club and apologized. However, when they were were alone, she says he assaulted her again.

Since then, Danica says she suffered emotionally and physically, and is getting treated by a psychiatrist. She wants more than $500,000 in damages.

Since news broke of his infidelity and porn addiction in August, Josh has been holed up in a Rockford, Ill., rehab center. It's not known how long he will remain there, but it was announced upon his check in that it was a "long term treatment."

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever," he said in a statement. Prior to that, he was in hot water after it was revealed that he molested five girls, including his sisters, as a teenager.

Last week, Duggar family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar visited his son in rehab, along with one of Josh's brothers. Based on that visit, several media outlets speculated as to whether Josh had left rehab with his family. However, Us weekly quoted a source who says that "Josh is not out of rehab."

And maybe that's a good thing. In September, a source said that it was going to be a quite a while before the family trusts him again.

"It is going to take a long time before we forgive," a source said. "In the long term, eventually, we will forgive, it will be in our best interest to forgive. Won't happen soon. Won't happen fast. Just because we forgive doesn't mean we trust ever again. We are still extremely upset. We are all still hurt. Josh is still in rehab, nobody is warm and fuzzy to him yet. It still feels like he is a stranger."