Mel B is persona non grata in her own home, thanks to a Los Angeles judge.

The Spice Girls singer has been banned from entering her own home as part of her volatile divorce with Stephen Belafonte. Stephen is also not welcome there.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The Sun obtained court papers in which a judge said that feuding former couple will be given one day to remove their belongings from the home's garage - under supervision. After that, they are both barred from entering the property.

The latest ruling comes after Stephen and his lawyers accused Mel of breaching a court order.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

According to The Sun, Stephen's lawyers took photographs of Mel and several friends allegedly taking items from the property and putting them in a moving truck. The pictures, which were submitted to the court, where allegedly taken during a time when a judge ruled that "no third party or family member" was allowed access to the home.

Eventually, the order was lifted and Mel let her ex into the house under the assumption that he would prepare it for sale. However, she claimed that he went on to damage the home by throwing parties there. Last week, a judge booted him from the home and awarded it to Mel.

Now, of course, the home will sit vacant, perhaps until a buyer comes around.

Mel and Stephen's home is currently on the market for $7.5 million, but the court ordered them to drop the prince by $1 million.