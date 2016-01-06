So that's how she got into that skin tight outfit!

Julianne Hough stunned on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards on Jan. 6 when she arrived in a a black Kaufmanfranco sequined dress.

The dress was so tight that it was mesmerizing how she even got into the shimmering ensemble -- the dress was very "Grease," which makes sense since she's starring the upcoming "Grease: Live."

The "Dancing With The Stars" alum posted an image to Instagram showing a friend zip up the top of her dress from the back.

"Zip me in baby!" she captioned the snap that shows her smiling brightly at the camera. "Ready to present with my #pinkladies tonight at the People's choice awards! Who's watching?! #moderndayBADsandy #GreaseLive."

The also tagged several of her "Grease" costars.

Julianne slayed.