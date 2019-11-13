Justin Bieber is strongly hinting that he's going to drop a new album, and all signs point to that album being named "R&Bieber."

Broadimage/Shutterstock

TMZ said that Justin and his team have filed legal documents to trademark the name "for entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances and production of sound recordings."

Translation: An album and tour, likely by the name "R&Bieber."

The documents say Biebs wants the rights to "R&Bieber" for merchandise and film, too.

Last month, the pop star teased that he would be open to releasing new music, posting "R&Bieber" to his Instagram. He captioned the Instagram post with emojis of a video camera and music notes.

Later that day, on Oct. 27, Biebs took to Instagram to the words, "If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas." The post, by the way, has just shy of 12 million "likes."

"Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand," he captioned the post. "Love you guys pumped for it! I'm almost done but your support will make me move faster."

There has been buzz that Justin would like to cross over from pop star to R&B star, and the trademark filing will do nothing to quell that speculation.

Hollywood To You / BACKGRID

According to HITS Daily Double, Justin will release his highly-anticipated new album before the year is over, and it will include a collaboration with Drake.

Justin has not released an album since "Purpose" in 2015, but he has been involved in music, as he's recently collaborated with, among others, Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, and Billie Eilish.