Trouble seems to follow Justin Bieber, doesn't it?

TMZ reports that after performing at the Jingle Ball concert in London on Dec. 6, Justin Bieber went back to the Rosewood Hotel with a group of people to party.

However, things apparently took a turn when one of the women in the group "freaked out" in the hotel lobby.

According to the Daily Mail, the young woman reportedly ran into the lobby yelling, "Where's my friend? I'll call the police!"

Cops arrived at the hotel at 6:15 to check on the woman in question. They determined she was "safe and in good health."

No other action was taken. Bieber's camp has yet to comment.