Welcome to the (social media) world, Justin Theroux!

Jennifer Aniston's hubby joined Instagram on Dec. 2, posting a selfie and garnering over 13,000 followers within about four hours. Not too shabby!

The "Leftovers" star captioned the image with a simple, "#on." The black and white selfie shows Justin broodingly looking at the camera with his arm stretched out. The scenic background shows a beautiful mountainous, stormy region.

Many of his followers immediately began begging for images of he and his Instagram-less wife, who was not in Justin's Instagram debut. Others simply begged him (in all caps to really drive the point home) to persuade Jen to join herself.

"OMG YES HALF OF GOALS COMPLETE NOW WE HAVE KING JUSTIN NOW WE JUST NEED QUEEN JEN," one user said. Another echoed, "PLEASE TELL YOUR WIFE TO GET HER BEAUTIFUL FACE HER."

In the past, Jen has vocalized her desire to stay social media-free. However, she did take over the feed of beauty company Living Proof earlier this year, showing of a bit of her home life, but she didn't actually post any up-to-date snaps of herself. She did, though, post a throwback picture with her and longtime friend Andrea Bendewald.

She captioned it, "#tbt to a time before we had Living Proof." Maybe we'll consider that her Instagram debut.