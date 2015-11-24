Ink alteration. Kaley Cuoco is erasing her recent past.

On Nov. 24, the "Big Bang Theory" actress posted a photo that shows her covering up a tattoo of her Roman numeral wedding date with some new ink on her back. She also didn't really pull any punches about the colorful cover up.

In a photo of Kaley seemingly in pain (after all, she is getting a tattoo!) she wrote, "Thank you @nero_sct @studiocitytattoo for helping me right my wrongs.. note to self- do not mark your body with any future wedding dates #under30mistakes #donttakeyourselftooseriouslykids."

Not long after, she posted another photo, this one showing her upper back with her beautiful new body art, a giant moth.

"@nero_sct the deep, meaningful, larger than life meaning behind this beautiful piece of ink, is," she wrote. "It covered the last one."

In September, Kaley filed for divorce from her husband of 21 months, Ryan Sweeting, citing "irreconcilable differences." Several days after the announcement, a damning report claimed that the duo split because he was addicted to pain pills and refused to get sober.

"She supported him but she said he couldn't make the commitment to get sober," a source told the magazine. "He'd tell her he was working on it and instead go get wasted."

Earlier on, the couple was one of marital bliss. They both got matching wedding date tattoos. Ryan's tat is located inside of a heart on his wrist next to the giant script of his estranged wife's name.

Kaley's tattoo is now nowhere to be found.