Kaley Cuoco marked her 30th trip around the sun over the weekend doing what she loves: meeting some new four-legged friends.

"Starting off my 30th year with a roar," the "Big Bang Theory" star wrote on Instagram on Nov. 29, one day before her birthday Nov. 30. "Surrounded by my best friends and all the lions and tigers I can count 😍 @blackjaguarwhitetiger #ithinkthismustbeheaven #cuocosistersbirthdayextravaganza."

In the accompanying photo, a hat and jeans-clad Kaley bent down to give a baby tiger a tummy rub.

The pic was just one of a handful of tiger and lion photos the star shared -- and tagged to The Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation, a group whose website asserts its "dedicated to rescuing "Big Cats from sad circumstances and [providing] them with the best lifestyle available."

According to Us Weekly, Kaley had headed south to join the foundation's founder Eduardo Serio in Monterrey, Mexico at the animal activist's wildlife sanctuary.

The day before, the birthday girl posted a snap of herself wearing a party hat and gazing out the window of a plane. "2 planes, 12 best friends, one 30th bday," she captioned the pic. "Destination unknown = priceless."

Kaley, who recently called time on her brief marriage to Ryan Sweeting, has long been a proponent of rescuing animals -- and adopted a new puppy in October.

