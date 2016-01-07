Ever since Kaley Cuoco became single, rumors have persisted that she and her "The Big Bang Theory" costar Johnny Galecki were secretly dating.

On Jan. 6, the duo did nothing to curb those rumors as they cuddled up at the People's Choice Awards, even holding hands at one point in their seats during the show.

Kaley and Johnny have long denied any sort of budding romance, even doing so on social media after the award show.

In a side by side image of the duo cuddled up that Kaley posted to Instagram, the actress said, "Thank you for the @peopleschoice award!! Look how happy we are!! @bigbangtheory_cbs season9 #mydate #notdating."

Johnny, himself, posted three images to Instagram of he and his costar, though none of them speak of the status of their relationship.

"#TBT to last night @peopleschoice awards. @normancook Thank you again, fans. We are all still in a tizzy about it this morning," he captioned on image of them leaning into each other in their seats within the award show.

In another snap of them, Johnny said, "Thank y'all so very much for the @peopleschoice award!!! We are deeply touched and constantly driven by all your support. (@normancook probably thanks you too, but photographers are still taking pictures of her shoes.) So much love back at you guys."

He also shared a fun selfie of the duo in which they both look at the camera confused.

"The Beggar and the Beauty. #backstage #peopleschoice @normancook THANK YOU, FANS," he wrote.

In October, Kaley tried to quell rumors that they were romantically involved when she posted a photo a photo of them, saying, "So sorry to disappoint , but no home wreckers or secret flings going on here. Me and @sanctionedjohnnygalecki are just the best of buds- Leonard and Penny will just have to suffice!!!"

Johnny is believed to be in a relationship with Ariella Nicole. Kaley was recently rumored to be dating "Arrow" star Paul Blackthorne.