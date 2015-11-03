Phone home! President Obama may be the Commander-In-Chief, but he's second in line when it comes to technology and the first family of reality TV.

According to a new report, Blackberry executives will send its new Priv smartphone to the Kardashian family before it's released to the public. The New York Post says the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" clan will receive theirs even before the most powerful man in the world.

Sorry, Obama, but in the digital age it's Kardashians over everything.

Multiple reports indicate that only four of the new phones are in existence right now and they will be gifted to Kris Jenner for her 60th birthday this week. The three Kardashian daughters -- Khloé, Kim and Kourtney -- will also get one.

Although iPhone and Androids have cornered the smartphone market, Kim has long been a proponent of Blackberry, saying she keeps three versions in case one kicks the bucket.

"It's my heart and soul, I love it and I'll never get rid of it," she said of her Blackberry last year, a brand that many have predicted would meet its demise with Apple and Samsung as the clear frontrunners of the digital communications world.

"They don't have them in stores anymore," she said at the time. "I buy them on eBay."