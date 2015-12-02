Wow! Karlie Kloss turned lots of heads when she showed up at the Vanity Fair dinner at Art Basel in Miami on Dec. 2, 2015.

The 23-year-old model/student showed up in a body-hugging orange Roksanda dress that flaunted her toned figure.

To keep all eyes on her dress, Karlie opted for gold, drop earrings, brown sandals and a white structured clutch.

Karlie kept her bronde hair simple by wearing it down.

After letting her contract with Victoria's Secret expire in 2014, Karlie Kloss decided to focus on high fashion modeling campaigns.

Since this past fall, Karlie has been enrolled in New York University for the Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

Clearly, hitting the books hasn't stopped Karlie's A-game when it comes to high fashion.