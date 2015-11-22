She looks good!

Kate Beckinsale made her first public appearance following the news of her split from director Len Wiseman.

The actress hit the red carpet at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards at The Old Vic in London on Nov. 22 wearing a beautiful floor-length floral-printed gown -- and no wedding ring.

Multiple outlets including People magazine reported on Nov. 20 that Kate and Len, both 42, secretly separated months ago after TMZ posted photographs of the ringless director enjoying an evening out with 24-year-old model CJ Franco for the third time since October.

The outing had raised eyebrows since Kate was Europe where she's been shooting "Underworld 6."

Despite the breakup of their 11-year marriage marriage, "They are still friendly and spend time together in L.A. when Kate is there," a source told People, adding that "there has been no drama."

"It's just not Kate's style," continued the source. "They have both had complicated schedules and have grown apart."