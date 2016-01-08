Katie Holmes may be walking down the aisle yet again! After being spotted out and about with a diamond sparkler on her ring finger, Tom Cruise's famous ex has sparked rumors that she and her reported boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, are engaged.

The "Batman Begins" actress sent the rumor mill spinning when she was photographed wearing a diamond ring on the ring finger of her left hand while grabbing coffee on Jan. 5. Back on the Dec. 4, 2015, the brunette showed off her bling ring when she attended "Art of the Party with Katie Holmes" hosted by Ocean Drive Magazine in Miami Beach, Fla.

Adding fuel to the fire is In Touch Weekly's recent report that 37-year-old actress is looking to get hitched to the 48-year-old actor, whom she's been secretly dating for two years.

A source told OK! magazine on Jan. 7, that Katie and her are almost ready to go public in their much buzzed-about relationship. "They're ready to debut not just as a couple, but as a newly engaged couple," said the source. The publication also claims that the duo have been thinking about marriage for a while, adding, "They've discussed eloping or having a small, quiet wedding in an out-of-the-way place."

We have a feeling if a wedding bells are in the future for these undercover lovers, the ceremony will be a much more low-key affair than Katie and Tom's lavish $2 million, star-studded Italian extravaganza, complete with fireworks and a performance by Andrea Bocelli.

In September 2015, Us Weekly reported that in order to keep their romance under wraps, Katie went so far as to wear a disguise when meeting up with the "Django Unchained" actor. "She put on a wig and hat," a source said.

The insider also said the two have "gotten closer" in recent months and that Suri's a huge fan of Katie's funny fella. "Katie is in love with him and Suri gets along great with him too," the source added.

We get they want privacy, but we're ready for these two to go public with their adorable relationship!