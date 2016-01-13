In the wake of their flirty night out at a Golden Globes after party, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have already reunited! But it's not as romantic as it sounds.

The two stars made headlines after a source told US Weekly that the two got quite cozy at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes after party. A source told the magazine, "Katy and Orlando Bloom had a total dance-off — it was the best part of the party. Katy literally dropped to the floor and was waving her booty around, beckoning Orlando."

Despite having major chemistry on Jan. 10 after the award show, US Weekly is reporting that just two days later it seems to have dissipated.

Both were in attendance for Stella McCartney's Autumn 2016 show in Hollywood on Jan 12, but US Weekly's insider claims the duo barely mingled during their second public run-in. Those in attendance reported that the two only interacted when Orlando joined a conversation between Katy, Kate Hudson and musician Beck.

As for a love connection during the conversation? It seems those eager for a Katy and Orlando romance may be disappointed. The insider said Katy seemed to be actively turning away from Orlando during that conversation. Though the two were spotted later talking together alone, that witness also claimed Katy looked relieved once the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor left.

Looks like Orlando might be another one to add to Katy's "The One That Got Away" list.