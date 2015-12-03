Keith Urban's dad is dying. The country star revealed that his father, Robert Urban, has been placed in hospice care and sadly doesn't have much time left to live.

"He's probably only got a few weeks, if that. I've just been dealing with that the last couple of days. This has all come at a very strange time where it's typical of a career that has extreme highs and extreme lows all often at the exact same time," he told The Tennessean at his exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame. "So [the exhibit] is bittersweet a little bit because [my dad] is the catalyst for all of this. My dad is the catalyst for me living in America."

While browsing through his memorabilia, Nicole Kidman's husband got a little sentimental about his father, even saying that his dad thought it was important that he "dressed like a performer." His dad also turned him onto country legend Don Williams.

"I said, 'How do you know it's going to be good?' He said, 'It's Don Williams,'" Keith said. "It hit me in such a way that I thought, 'I want to make those kinds of records, that people know are going to be solid and they go out and get it.' I want to thank Dad for starting me on this journey."

By all indications, Keith will be able to lean on Nicole during this difficult time, as she did with him last year when her father passed away.

"Keith vowed to be with her as long as she needs to during this horrible time," a source said at the time, "and he is supporting his wife to the fullest."

Stay strong, Keith!