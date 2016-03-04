Kim Kardashian's Birkin bag proves her budgeting prowess, plus more celeb news

Kim K.'s Birkin is worth more than $120,000

Feast your eyes on the Birkin bag Kim Kardashian paired with a nude bodysuit (from Yeezus' collection, of course) and jacket for a recent trip to the dermatologist's office. It seems this particular bag, which People describes as "an extremely rare, no longer in production 30cm Himalayan Nilo Crocodile Birkin made from albino crocodiles," likely retails somewhere in the six-digit category. According to People, a much smaller version of the accessory was auctioned for more than $121,000 a couple years back. But there's also at least one version of the piece featuring white gold hardware and a slew of diamonds that could run as much as $432,000. See that? Kim and Kanye are budgeting after all.

