Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 16-year-old daughter, Lola, is becoming a woman — a very beautiful woman — right before our very eyes.

The TV host shared a photo on Instagram of her daughter in a prom dress on June 7. Simply put, Lola is stunning.

"Prom night 2018," Kelly captioned the image of Lola in a lavender dress with a thigh-high slit. The image, of course, also showed off Lola's lucky prom date.

The fact that Kelly is sharing images of Lola is somewhat surprising, since the two have feuded over Kelly's over-sharing before.

Late last year, Kelly and Lola got into a tiff after the soap opera star posted a throwback image of Lola in a Halloween costume.

"It's so bizarre," Kelly told Jimmy Fallon. "I'm never allowed to post a photo of her—ever."

"I was like, 'You know what? She can't get mad at an eight-year-old photo. It's a Halloween throwback Thursday,'" Kelly said. "I'm in the elevator coming up here and the phone rings and it says 'Lola.' I was debating [answering]. I was like, 'Maybe I shouldn't answer it...but what if it's an emergency?'"

It wasn't a real-life emergency, but more of a social media emergency.

"She's like, 'You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this!' I was like, 'You know what? I will take it down. I'll take it down for you,'" Kelly said. "And that was the end of the discussion. She didn't say, 'Where are you going? What are you doing?'"

Here's hoping that Lola gave Kelly photo approval for the prom picture.

In addition to the posting the photo, Kelly did have her prom moment though, telling her "Live" audience that she attended her daughter's pre-prom party at school.

"They are now hosting events where you as parents are allowed to show up and take pictures, so that you have them, and then your daughter can forbid you from showing them on your talk show," Kelly said. "That's how it went for my son as well. It was unbelievable. I'm, like, 'I am not sure why you are robbing me of the privilege that all the other parents, like, all the other parents get to immediately post their photos on Instagram, why can't I?' And they're like, 'You know why.'"

On prom night, Kelly also said she and her husband set rules, including a curfew.

"I want my daughter to negotiate my next contract," the TV host said. "She is a trained assassin. I had never seen a kid negotiate a contract this way, and then at a certain point she had us negotiating against ourselves. She is that good. She was truly remarkable in her getting extra time out of us, and then she did the baller move of all baller moves: She showed up a little early so we were like, 'She's so responsible!' Even though she had negotiated a full two hours past what time we had thought was appropriate. She came home 15 minutes early, and she's like, 'See? I'm home.'"