After years of duking it out in court, Kelly Rutherford appears to have finally lost her bid to win custody of the children she shares with her ex-husband, Daniel Giersch.

Hermes, 9, and Helena, 6, will never again be able to stay with their mother in the United States after a judge granted full custody to their father, according to documents obtained by the Daily Mail. The judge reportedly felt Kelly might abduct the children, as Daniel accused her of doing earlier this year.

Though the children were allowed to spend a long visit with the former "Gossip Girl" star over the summer, Kelly is now "only permitted to 'exercise her visiting and accommodation rights exclusively in France and Monaco,'" the countries where the children have lived with their dad since 2012.

Legal expert consulted by People maintained that Kelly's refusal to send her children back home at the end of their summer trip to the United States likely cost her full-time access to her kids.

Kelly, who has filed multiple appeals over the course of the six-year-long custody battle, offered insight on Instagram into how she's feeling since the latest decision was handed down.

"Dear world - we can do better and we will," she wrote via a photo on Dec. 16. "That's All. And that's everything."