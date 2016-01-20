Khloe Kardashian posts cryptic message after boyfriend spotted at strip club
Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to post a cryptic message a day after her boyfriend, James Harden, was spotted at a strip club with Tyga.
Whether the two things are related isn't known, but the timing is curious.
Kardashian posted a quote that read, "Stay away from people who make you feel like you are hard to love." She then added a message of her own.
"Never compromise the way you desire to be loved," the "Kocktails With Khloe" host wrote. "We all should require and demand a certain type of love and that's for us to choose in any realm. Don't lose yourself in lowering your standards to make someone else comfortable in love. Search for a love that's equal. You ARE deserving of equal love!!"
The note came after James and her sister Kylie's boyfriend partied at Ace of Diamonds strip club for its one-year anniversary. The duo arrived at 2 am.
Khloe, though, wasn't about to let her beau's late night strip club appearance get her out of her rhythm.
On Jan. 20, the reality star took to Instagram to post a photo from, where else, the gym. Rocking body-hugging workout pants and a sexy crop top that revealed her tight abs, Khloe posted a selfie.
She captioned the image, "Fitness."
Her fit body, she said last week on Howard Stern, has affected who she is attracted to.
"I guess. I mean, especially now that I'm athletic, I like athletes," she said. "I like to be active."