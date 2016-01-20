Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to post a cryptic message a day after her boyfriend, James Harden, was spotted at a strip club with Tyga.

Whether the two things are related isn't known, but the timing is curious.

Never compromise the way you desire to be loved. We all should require and demand a certain type of love and that's for us to choose in any realm. Don't lose yourself in lowering your standards to make someone else comfortable in love. Search for a love that's equal. You ARE deserving of equal love!! 💜💜💜

Kardashian posted a quote that read, "Stay away from people who make you feel like you are hard to love." She then added a message of her own.

"Never compromise the way you desire to be loved," the "Kocktails With Khloe" host wrote. "We all should require and demand a certain type of love and that's for us to choose in any realm. Don't lose yourself in lowering your standards to make someone else comfortable in love. Search for a love that's equal. You ARE deserving of equal love!!"

The note came after James and her sister Kylie's boyfriend partied at Ace of Diamonds strip club for its one-year anniversary. The duo arrived at 2 am.

Khloe, though, wasn't about to let her beau's late night strip club appearance get her out of her rhythm.

On Jan. 20, the reality star took to Instagram to post a photo from, where else, the gym. Rocking body-hugging workout pants and a sexy crop top that revealed her tight abs, Khloe posted a selfie.

Fitness

She captioned the image, "Fitness."

Her fit body, she said last week on Howard Stern, has affected who she is attracted to.

"I guess. I mean, especially now that I'm athletic, I like athletes," she said. "I like to be active."