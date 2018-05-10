As she works on her tattered relationship with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian is ready to work on herself.

The reality TV star is slowly returning to social media, and on Thursday she told her Snapchat fans that she is getting back into her fitness regimen. One thing she didn't address in her video, though, is the state of her relationship with Tristan, who was caught on camera getting very cozy with other women.

"Today is the first day that I have been allowed to work out again by my trainer," said said, adding she was "exhausted."

Khloe continued, "It feels so good to sweat again. I feel like I am evolving and doing something impressive with my body."

Now that she's a mother, she said things feel different at the gym.

"Mentally I am strong but physically it's not the same," she said of her post-baby body. "My body is not doing what my mind tells it to do, that's the struggle."

Her Snapchat return comes on the one-month birthday of her daughter, True.

"True is a month old today so it's a big day for us," she said. "So I am going to document me trying to get my body back."

Perhaps hinting at the alleged cheating scandal that enveloped her life, she signed off by thanking her fans for their support and said, "I love you guys."

Khloe also spoke about her little girl on her subscription-based website on Thursday, writing, "Baby True is going to be a month old on Thursday! So far, she's so incredibly sweet and patient—really not fussy at all. I can tell she's going to be super athletic and incredibly strong! She's very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents."