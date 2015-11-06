It's not that Khloe Kardashian isn't willing to go under the knife, it's that she doesn't have to … yet!

The reality star always seems to be in the bullseye of critics who want to negatively or skeptically speak about her image. Some believe that she has seen a doctor or two in her day to achieve her cover-worthy body.

Not so fast, my friends!

"You guys know there's a new story about me getting plastic surgery or how fake I am on the daily," she wrote on her subscription-based app. "It's cute how much you love me, LOL. Get a life, and stop hating on mine, people!"

Khloe then set the record straight, saying that she hasn't had any fillers or plastic surgery as of yet, but she likely will in due time. "But I do believe in a great laser treatment," she wrote. "I do lasers all of time. Lasers for skin unevenness, skin tightening, stretch marks, scars, acne. Nowadays, it's so easy and you don't have to go under for plastic surgeries."

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star said her "amazing makeup team" has allowed her to not have to get work done on her face.

"Their contour game is so on point that I feel like I get a nose job every single day -- and I love it!" she said. "I'm going to get fillers eventually -- that's the procedure I want to do when it's time -- but I don't think I have wrinkles right at this moment."

Having been in the daily spotlight for the better part of a decade now, Khloe is used to haters. Most of them don't bother her. But, when people question how she got her body, that's when she gets irritated.

"It doesn't bother me too much when people say that I got plastic surgery on my face because I know that I haven't," the fitness fanatic said. "However, it DOES bother me when people say that I got procedures done to my body because it absolutely discredits two and a half years of constant workouts."

Over the past month, Khloe has gotten a bit of a mental workout, too, caring for Lamar Odom as he fights to regain normalcy after being found unconscious at at Nevada brothel in mid October. Khloe, who has been making medical decisions for Lamar, called off their nearly-finalized divorce Oct. 21.

On Nov. 6, she planned a small birthday party for her husband at the hospital. "It's something very small and very short but will make him feel amazing," a source told People magazine. "Then Khloe will be with him for the rest of the day."

The get-together was approved by the former basketball star's doctors.

"It's just a very small group of people," the source said, "because Lamar cannot handle too much stimulus, but the doctors are allowing a small group for a short time on his birthday."