Distance makes the heart grow fonder? Khloe Kardashian said the secret to keeping her romance with James Harden alive and well is making it a "priority."

The reality star has been dating the basketball star since the past summer, but the two haven't been seen much lately, largely due to his NBA schedule. Because of that, Khloe revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she often flies out to see her man, even if only for 48 hours.

Khloe said "making the effort" and "juggling time" are pertinent to the relationship with James, which she actually finally officially confirmed.

"I do like to put my relationships a priority," she said. "I'm a really good multi-tasker and I just know how to balance out. Even if it's just a 48-hour trip. As long as you get that time in then it works."

Unlike several of her past relationships, Khloe is rarely photographed with James, and that is by design.

"I think keeping it a little private too has really helped us," she said. "Mystery is good."

Many thought the relationship with James was doomed after she rushed to her ex Lamar Odom's side when he was found unconscious at at Nevada brothel. James, though, was apparently very understanding.

In an interview in November, over a month after Lamar nearly died, Khloe praised James.

"There are times I'm sure he was very uncomfortable with things," she said. "But I'm glad he's been so supportive to me."

Around the same time, a source told E!, "He's been so understanding and he knows that Khloe's love for Lamar is deeper than what most people can understand."

Added the sourece: "He's been very understanding and supportive. Lamar has a long road ahead of him and Khloe will always have the love she has for Lamar."