As Lamar Odom slowly began to "miraculously" recover from his near fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel in October, Khloe Kardashian still had one question for her former love and she wasn't mincing words either: Why were you there in the first place?

"I've asked him that," she told Howard Stern on Jan. 13. "I said, listen, you do whatever the f--- you wanna do, but please promise me you'll never go back to a disgusting brothel again. I go, 'If you wanna pay someone, you can pay someone in the privacy of your hotel.' Like what are you doing?"

Lamar's answer, according to Khloe, was that he basically lost his head.

"He said he obviously wasn't thinking and he promised he wouldn't go back to a place like that," she said.

As Lamar fought for his life, Khloe put her life on hold temporarily, even forgoing her sanctuary, the gym.

She recently called the gym her "happy place." And truthfully, why wouldn't she! Since she really began working out hard, she's lost 40 pounds.

"I definitely think the physical and the mental go hand-in-hand," she told People magazine. "I feel so good in the gym that it [affects] the rest of my day. It's a healthy addiction. It's like buying your sanity!"

Her world, both physically and mentally, was thrown off-kilter after Lamar was found unconscious, having overdosed on cocaine and herbal Viagra.

"Mentally, it took its toll on me," she said, having sat by his hospital bed for weeks. "But for the first month, I wasn't even really thinking about that. It wasn't about me. But once I started getting my feet back under me a little bit, I was like, oh my God, I need to get back to my routine."

Her stamina was affected, she said, and she had to get that back up to where it was.

"I do these drills where I'm running and I realized how out of breath I was compared to how I normally was. But I worked so hard to get there, I couldn't lose it," she said.

With Lamar is out of the hospital and Khloe happily back in her routine, she's back to devoting herself to her health.

"I want whatever is quick, so having healthy items available when I'm hungry, there's no excuse," she said. "I don't deprive myself. I'll still have a piece of cake; I just won't have two of them!"