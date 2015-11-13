Lamar Odom is relearning to speak, to eat and, really, he's slowly figuring out how to function again.

Khloe Kardashian, the former NBA star's estranged wife, gave an insightful interview to Ellen Degeneres about Lamar's condition, saying he has a "long, long road ahead."

Lamar has been hospitalized since mid-October after he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel. He was at a Las Vegas hospital before being transported to a Los Angeles-area hospital. He still doesn't quite know what's going on, though.

"We tell him that he had a brain injury, but we can't tell him how that brain injury was caused, because that will set him back," Khloe told Ellen. "He never asks why he's here. He doesn't ask. He's really confused a lot -- sometimes he knows who the president is and his birthday, and sometimes he thinks he's 26, and I say I bet you wish you were 26, so do I!"

The interview is set to air on Nov. 16.

Although Khloe and Lamar have been separated for years and on the verge of divorce, she says she's never not loved him. However, when the duo called off their divorce last month, it wasn't because they are trying to give their relationship another go-round.

"I'm there helping him and I love him and I've always loved him," she said. "And that will never change. And I just feel like it's a really insensitive thing to fast-forward a divorce."

She continued, "I love him and I always will, and he's a fantastic person who deserves support and love and for someone to be by his side, and for me, I'm that to him. And thank God I have a fantastic family who loves me and loves him just as much. And they're so supportive and they're with me and I have a great boyfriend who's understanding."

Khloe even joked that she's a "polygamist" because she has a boyfriend, Houston Rockets star James Harden, and a husband.

"Ya know, it's definitely a very unique situation, to say the least," Khloe said in a more serious manner. "Yeah, he's [Harden] fine with it. I mean, we have to communicate a lot. And he's really supportive and great."

In the midst of Lamar's situation, when it was really touch-and-go, a source close to the family applauded James for letting his girlfriend care for Lamar.

"He is so nice and being as supportive as humanly possible given the situation," a source said then. "Lamar essentially has zero consistent family other than the Kardashians, and James understands that. The last thing he would want to do would be to add more stress to [Khloe's] plate."