Khloe Kardashian is still dedicated to being by Lamar Odom's side.

She partied it up at mom Kris Jenner's lavish holiday bash on Christmas Eve, and spent quality time with her big family the next day. But still carved out some time to visit the former basketball pro, who's been recovering from an overdose since October.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star made a stop to see him at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles on Dec. 26, before heading to the gym.

Sources at TMZ report that even though she called off their divorce while he's getting better, "she is not trying to resurrect the relationship."

Khloe has been linked to rapper French Montana and currently, NBA star James Harden since she originally filed for divorce from Lamar in December 2013.

She's continued to show support to her former flame while he recovers from the injuries he sustained after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel.

But according to the website, Lamar's brain function is "slowly improving," and he recently started taking steps without a walker.