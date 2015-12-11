The reason Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardahian's divorce process was slowed down has finally been revealed.

In an episode filmed prior to Lamar's traumatic overdose in October, Khloe revealed that she still loved him and hoped their marriage would work out.

During the taping that was filmed in August, Khloe admitted she had deliberately not pursued the official split because she was hoping her marriage would be saved.

"I've let our divorce be dormant for some time now trying to give Lamar time to make effort. He can't commit to making up better," she said. "So I have to now step away and do what's best for me. I can still love him, but I have to let him go."

Khloe and Lamar were married in 2009 and split in December 2013.

Even though she had started dating Houston Rocket basketball star James Harden, Khloe was candid in the interview about her love for her husband.

"There's way more underlying issues than if we love each other -- that's never been a question. But there's real life that comes in between love sometimes. As horrible as that sounds, it's true," she amitted.

Khloe's comments were revealed during a sneak peek of the next episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

During the episode, Khloe discussed the relationship with sister Kim.

"I care about Lamar so I want the best for him," Khloe said. "I just want to the best for his well-being. But when it starts to become toxic on my current life, then that's when I have to remove myself."

Just a few months after the episode was filmed, Lamar was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel.

Shortly after that, Khloe requested a Los Angeles judge withdraw the divorce papers so that they could focus on his health. In an interview with People magazine, the 31-year-old insisted the withdrawal had nothing to do with them getting back together.

"There are too many other important things, too many medical things. It's not even in our brains thinking about us as a couple or having a relationship right now."