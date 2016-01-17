New year, new Khloe!

After a hellish 2015 that saw her unexpectedly nursing her estranged husband Lamar Odom back to health when he fell into a coma after overdosing in a Nevada brothel in October, nobody deserves a better 2016 than Khloe Kardashian.

And so far, she's off to a great start with a new show and a hot new look that includes a sexy, shorter, blonder new hairstyle -- plus a workout-honed body that's making jaws drop.

"I slowly started going blond -- I was doing the ombré thing -- and then I just, little by little, I started going blonder and blonder," she explained on "Live! With Kelly and Michael" on Jan. 15 after host Michael Strahan gushed about her new 'do.

"And then I cut all of my hair off," continued Khloe, whose new show "Kocktails With Khloe" debuts on the FYI network on Jan. 20, "because I was in the hospital and I just felt like I needed, like, once I got out of there for a minute, I was like, 'I need to get rid of this negativity,"

"You shouldn't do haircuts when you're that emotionally confused," she added during the interview to promote her new show, "but I did, and I love it, though! It's so much easier."

Khloe also got real about her incredible weight loss and body revamp. "For me it's about lifestyle changes. I have dieted forever -- I'm a yo-yo dieter, a yo-yo weight gainer. And I was like, 'Okay, I need to make a change,'" she told host Kelly Ripa.

"It's not about losing 30 pounds in 30 days -- that's unrealistic -- so I started making lifestyle changes and started working out often," she added. "I started slow. It's been about three years. And I've kept the weight off. But I've lost, I don't know, like -- I don't weight myself -- but I've lost about 40 pounds over three years."

The studio audience burst into applause, but Khloe said she wanted to make it clear how disheartening her transformation journey felt at first. "It's discouraging," she said. "For the first two months [of working out], I was like, 'What? I am sweating, I'm busting my a--, I'm tired, I'm hungry, I'm just, whatever,' and you don't notice anything."

"But you just keep on going -- obviously something's going to happen -- but your body takes a minute for that change to show," she continued.

"But the tortoise wins the race. So that's what I want to do," she said proudly, "and I want to keep it off forever."