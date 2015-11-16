Khloe Kardashian go the 'ole heave ho from Lamar Odom's hospital room by her own family! It was all for her own good, too.

"Just recently I've been in the hospital for almost three-and-a-half weeks straight, and finally everyone was saying, 'Khloe, you have to get out of the hospital and just for an hour, go to the gym and do something that's for you. Nothing's going to happen to Lamar,''" she told the San Diego Union Tribune.

She headed her family's advice and headed to the gym, a place she finds tranquility at.

"I had such anxiety going to the gym, but as soon as I left, and Kendall and I worked out with my trainer, I felt like 'Oh my God, I'm OK. I'm a human again!'"

She continued, "I just felt so good. But for those three-and-a-half weeks, I didn't think about the gym because I was thinking about other things, and I don't beat myself up about it."

On Nov. 16 she was back in the gym again, even posting a gym selfie while wearing her beloved waist trainer.

"Finally! @premadonna87 @waistgangsociety is giving me what I have been missing!!!" she captioned the Instagram snap. "The sweat band is a super easy comfortable band that I can wear while I'm working out. This band makes me sweat more in our tummy area so it give me that extra boost when I'm feeling a little bloated. I love how my posture in the gym is even better due to wearing it. The support is incredible!!!"