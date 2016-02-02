The beef between Amber Rose and the Kardashian family looks like it's over already.

The two women met the evening of Feb. 1 to bury the hatchet, just a few days after Kim Kardashian West's husband, Kanye West, got into a huge Twitter feud with Amber, whom he dated for two years.

View this post on Instagram Tea anyone? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 2, 2016 at 1:45am PST

In tweets, Kanye even brought Amber and Wiz Khalifa's son into the mix, saying that he "owns" the 2-year-old.

Kanye later apologized for mentioning children and deleted the tweets.

The feud, where Kanye also called Amber a "stripper," seemed to be something that would drag on forever, but Kim and Amber had a secret meeting to hash things out, even posting a selfie of the encounter.

"Tea anyone?," Kim captioned the snap from the encounter. Amber posted the same image to her Instagram but didn't use a caption.

According to TMZ, Kim first extended the olive branch, calling Amber and inviting her to Kris Jenner's house to work out their differences.

Both women are reportedly on good terms with each other after the meeting.

After squashing the beef, Amber later met up with her BFF/Rob Kardashian's girlfriend/Tyga's baby mamma Blac Chyna as she hosted a party at Los Angeles' Ace of Diamonds strip club.

Clearly, there are a lot of intersecting roads with the Kardashians and Amber and Chyna.