We are used to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West totally glammed up, however they can do casual and low-key just like the rest of us.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In a new photo posted to her Instagram, the reality star shows off a more stripped down look at their love life, and it is incredibly sweet. Wearing sweats and absolutely no makeup with her hair pulled back in a bun and sneakers on her feet, she passionately kisses her rapper husband atop a rocky overlook.

As Kim and Kanye have been spending a lot more time in Wyoming, the photo was likely taken there. Earlier this month she posted other photos of their life out in the wild, wild west, equally as breathtaking.

Kanye has been recording his latest album in Wyoming, and just last weekend held one of his Sunday services near his $14 million pad.

According to reports, the couple has been touring schools in the area and may settle down there. In an interview with Vogue Arabia earlier this month, Kim admitted she could see it happening.

"In my mind I'm already living in those 10 years," she told Kanye, who interviewed her for the story. "I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer."